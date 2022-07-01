Year-Round Excitement at Summit Point Motorsports Park

“I didn’t start out working in motorsports,” says Edwin Pardue, director of motorsports operations at the Summit Point Motorsports Park. “My uncle and dad raced in NASCAR when I was a young kid, but it wasn’t until 2013 that I got into it when I became the general manager of the Dominion Raceway near Fredericksburg. I grew up in Virginia in the 1970s and remember coming to Summit Point dozens of times when I was younger, so it was a bit of a homecoming when I took the job here in 2019.”
The park first opened in 1969 and has been under new ownership for the past several years. The pandemic slowed things down, but Pardue says “We are back on track and now able to work on significant upgrades to the participant experience and expansion of the facilities. We’re in the recreation and entertainment business, but it’s important not to lose sight of seeing what we do through the eyes of the participants and visitors — the drivers and fans. Our goal is to be a top-notch, world-class facility with regional appeal.”
The park is open year round and hosts a wide variety of motorsports events — vintage racing, high-performance sports car racing, motorcycle racing, and drifting are competitive events that draw drivers and fans alike. Numerous car clubs will also rent the facility for their own private events. In addition to the organized events open to spectators, the park offers programs for driver training and on-track driving in your own vehicle.
“Everything we do here has a foundation of safety-first,” says Laura Bowman, director of community relations at the Summit Point Motorsports Park. Both she and Pardue emphasize that the park is a family-friendly place that brings together a wide variety of people who share a fascination with cars and racing. And it’s not just about the past either — Pardue noted that the track has been used for testing and developing electric race vehicles and that Teslas are a common site to see lapping the course on personal track days.
Summit Point Motorsports Park has events scheduled from March through December each year. Spectator tickets are always available at the gate during competitive events; pricing varies by event (typically between $10 – $20 per person, under 12 are free). The Park is located at Motorsports Park Circle in Summit Point WV (there are multiple gates, check the website for directions). Web: SummitPointMotorsportsPark.com, Tel: 304-725-8444.Steve Pearson