Jefferson County Commission Not Attending To Business

The Jefferson County Commission has not met to conduct business since September 7. The commission has 5 seats, one of which has been vacant since June 2023. In an ongoing struggle over filling the vacant seat, two commissioners — Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson — have been refusing to attend the commission meetings. Since a quorum (at least 3 commissioners) is required to conduct business, the commission has been unable to approve new hires or sign contracts since then.

Chronology of Events

September 7 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 4 commissioners attend.

September 21 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

September 28 2023 — Special County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 5 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners abent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 12 2023 — Special County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 19 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners abent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

November 2 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting (scheduled).

Related News Coverage

County Commission Misses Grant Deadlines (The Observer, Oct 26 2023)

No-Quorum Commission Impacting County Business (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 25 2023)

Lack Of Quorum Continues For Commissioners (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 18 2023)

Charles Town City Council: Appoint A Fifth County Commissioner (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 18 2023)

Impact of Jackson’s and Krouse’s No-Show Protest Continues (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 11 2023)

Flouting State Law: Could Commissioners Be Ordered To Do Their Duty? (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 11 2023)

No Shows By Jackson And Krouse Having A Financial Impact (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 4 2023)

Stolipher, Jackson Square Off In Citing State Code (Spirit of Jefferson, Oct 4 2023)

Two Commissioners Refuse To Meet (The Observer, Sep 28 2023)

Stall Tactics on Jefferson County Commission (The Observer, Sep 28 2023)

Jefferson County Commission Deadlocks (The Observer, Jul 1 2023)

County Commission Begins 2023 With Many Disagreements (The Observer, Jan 25 2023)