Jefferson County Commission Not Attending To Business

The Jefferson County Commission has not met to conduct business since September 7. The commission has 5 seats, one of which has been vacant since June 2023. In an ongoing struggle over filling the vacant seat, two commissioners — Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson — have been refusing to attend the commission meetings. Since a quorum (at least 3 commissioners) is required to conduct business, the commission has been unable to approve new hires or sign contracts since then.

Chronology of Events

September 7 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 4 commissioners attend.

September 21 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

September 28 2023 — Special County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 5 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners abent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 12 2023 — Special County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners absent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

October 19 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting, 2 commissioners attend (Stolipher, Tabb), 2 commissioners abent (Jackson, Krouse), no quorum to conduct business.

November 2 2023 — Regular County Commission meeting (scheduled).

