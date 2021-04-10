Shepherdstown University Art Students Exhibit

The students of the “Professional Practices” class are putting their education to work and their art on the walls at Evolve Gallery. Titled “A Long Time – Now,” the exhibit will feature work by artists Emma Dooley, Patrick Quigley, Karla Arrucha, Charlotte Puttock, Kailee Bal, Liz Monsma, and Alex Taughinbaugh, all of whom are juniors or sophomore students at Shepherd University.

Emma Dooley, Kailee Bal, & Alexander Taughinbaugh greeting visitors at the pop-up art gallery.

The Professional Practices class gives students the opportunity to explore potential career options in the art field. This show is part of an extended project to give students experience in curating a show. Co-curators Emma Dooley and Alexander Taughinbaugh worked through the process of selecting works from the students in the class, developing the presentation materials, and helping each of the artists price their work.

Evolve Gallery is located at 106 West German Street in Shepherdstown, WV. Show hours are April 10 (Sat) noon – 7 pm and April 11 (Sun) 10 am to noon.