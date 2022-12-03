Shepherd University Football Wins Rematch Against Indiana University

Another weekend, another game, another record

With a 48-13 win over Indiana University of Pennsylvania today, the Shepherd University football team is heading to a NCAA Divsion II Semi-Final game on December 10 as the Super Region One champs.

Indiana jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but Shepherd followed up with 48 unanswered points before Indiana managed to put another 6 points on the scoreboard late in the 4th quarter.

Earlier this season, Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent set a new Division II record with 151 career passing touchdowns. By the first half of today’s game Bagent set a new record across all NCAA divisions with 158 career touchdown passes.

Complete game stats available at StatBroadcast.com.

For the semi-final matchups, Shepherd (#3 seed) will play Colorado School of Mines (#2 seed) at Alumni Field in Ann Arbor Michigan on December 10. Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm. Ferris State (#1 seed) will play West Florida (#4 seed) at Top Taggert Field (on the Ferris State campus) in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Updated to include semi-final game information.