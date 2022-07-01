The South Jefferson public library has decorated its children’s room to reflect the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme of this summer’s reading program. All of the local public libraries (Charles Town, Bolivar-Harpers Ferry, Shepherdstown & South Jefferson) have a variety of events, activities, classes and challenges (for prizes) as part of these programs which run into early August. Check each library’s website for details.

BolivarHarpersFerryLibrary.com • CTLibrary.org (Charles Town)

ShepLibrary.org • SoJeffersonLibrary.com