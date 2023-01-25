John Nissel Resigns As Jefferson County Administrator

Commissioners Tricia Jackson (center) and Clare Ath (right) listen as John Nissel (left) recaps his year of service to the Jefferson County Commission.

Jefferson County Administrator John Nissel announced his resignation (effective January 27) at the January 19 meeting of the County Commission. Asked about Nissel’s service, Commission President Steve Stolipher commented, “John Nissel was truly a remarkable Administrator for the County. He successfully managed an array of tasks and took on many complicated projects in his time with us. He will be missed.” The week prior to Nissel’s resignation announcement, Bob Burner, Director of the county’s Emergency Services Agency (JCESA) submitted his own resignation.

Full Speed Ahead For Ambulance Reorganization

Commissioner Stolipher expressed confidence that the ambulance system restructuring will continue: “There was a team tasked with making the EMS transition. That team will still be able to complete the task and meet the March 1 goal.” Members of the JCESA’s board, meeting on January 17, did not express the same level of confidence that the ambulance transition could be completed successfully by March 1.