Feb 9 — Speak Stories Series Presents Jasmin Cardenas

Cardenas is a Colombian-American award winning bilingual storyteller, actress, educator and social activist. She enjoys exploring the uncomfortable truths found when you grow up between cultures. Jasmin has always lived between worlds being told she’s not fully American in the US and a gringa in South America. Cardenas was awarded a 2020-2022 LAB Fellowship from Georgetown University’s Laboratory for Global Performance & Politics for her work harnessing the power of art into action. In 2018, Cardenas was recognized by the Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists of Chicago as winner of the ALTA’s annual Outstanding Storyteller Award.

This virtual storytelling event will take place on February 9 at 7:30pm. Tickets for the performance are $15, free for season ticket holders. Pre-register at the Speak Stories website. Speak is for adult audiences. Mature youth allowed at guardian’s discretion.