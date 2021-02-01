Feb 6-13 — Animal Welfare Society Valentine Virtual Action

The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County is hosting a Valentine Virtual online auction fundraiser from February 6th – 13th as a pandemic replacement of its regular “Purr”fect Valentine Dinner and Auction held annually at the Hollywood Casino. The dozens of items donated by local individuals and merchants can be seen on the Society’s page at Biddingowl.

The Society welcomes additional event sponsors, auction item donations, and ticket donations ($55 per person) in lieu of attending the annual event. Proceeds from this fundraising event will help support the Society’s mission to provide housing and adoption services for abandoned, surrendered, neglected, abused, and unwanted dogs and cats. The Society also promotes education about the care of pets to residents in our county and surrounding communities.

The auction preview and bidding dates will run from February 6 through 13 on BiddingOwl. For more information, visit the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County’s website or Facebook.