Feb 5 — Shepherd University Music Virtual Concert

The 2020-2021 Shepherd University Music Salon Series, showcasing School of Music faculty and sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank, presents a free virtual concert by Candice Mowbray and Friends in concert. Guitar professor Dr. Candice Mowbray teams up with guitarist Danny Webber, multi-instrumentalist Anita Thomas, Shepherd faculty singer Dr. Rob Tudor, and singer/pianist Dr. Bobb Robinson. The program will include classical as well as jazz-influenced music with works ranging from Duke Ellington’s “African Flower” and Ralph Towner’s “Icarus,” to classical guitar works and an original composition by Thomas.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on live in-person concerts, the Salon Series performances are being recorded on the Frank Center stage to be broadcast on target dates. The recordings include bonus information about the pieces in the recitals. The performances will be available for viewing on the Shepherd Music YouTube channel for free after the initial broadcast dates.

The virtual concert will take place on Friday, February 5 at 7:30 pm. Watch on Facebook or YouTube. More information available on the Shepherd University Website.