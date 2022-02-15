Join HFPA for a guided hike to view nesting sites of osprey, peregrine falcons and bald eagles within Harpers Ferry. Hike leader Dave Cahan will discuss the nesting and hunting behaviors of these birds (with luck, participants will see some of these raptors on or near their nests). Cahan hikes the park’s nearly 20 miles of trails frequently and is familiar with the historic and natural features of each.

March 5 (Sat), 10:30 am – 12 pm. Approximately 2 miles, rated Easy to Moderate, 200-ft elevation gain with areas of uneven rocky and muddy footing. Meet at The Point in Lower Town Harpers Ferry. Bring binoculars or a camera with telephoto lens. Pets welcome. $10 donation per person, open to public. Registration required online at HarpersFerryHistory.org.