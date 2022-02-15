The Friends of Shepherdstown Library Annual Book Sale returns May 13-15, 2022. This annual event features thousands of books for sale at the War Memorial Building in Shepherdstown (102 E German Street). This is your chance to find the book you’ve always meant to read – or the surprise find you never knew you needed. Find bargains galore on hard covers, soft covers, paper backs, children’s books, special collections, CDs, and more, with all proceeds to support the Shepherdstown Public Library.

Information on donating books & media, volunteering, opening reception, and sale hours will be posted on the FOSL website (foslwv.org) and Facebook page (Friends-of-Shepherdstown-Library).