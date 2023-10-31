Events & Activities – November 2023

NOV 2 (THU) – History Alive! Mother Jones – A program of the West Virginia Humanities Council. Storyteller and actress Karen Vuranch recreates the fire and energy that was Mother Jones as she organized and spoke at rallies for the United Mine Workers in West Virginia. Shepherdstown Public Library. 6:30 pm. 145 Higbee Ln, Shepherdstown. FREE admission. Web: ShepLibrary.org.

NOV 2 (THU) – Dress Rehearsal! – Live performance (music & comedy skits) at the Charles Town Old Opera House, fundraising event to benefit the Old Opera House Theater Company & the Jefferson G.A.P. Coalition. 7:30 pm. 204 North George St, Charles Town WV. $40/person. Web: OldOperaHouse.org.

NOV 2 – 12 – Tis Pity She’s a Whore – John Ford, a contemporary of Shakespeare, wrote this tragedy of corruption, incest, betrayal, and revenge, taking the themes of Romeo & Juliet and Hamlet to a further extreme. Presented by Shepherd University’s Rude Mechanicals. Nov 2 & 3, 7:30 pm; Nov 5, 3 pm; Nov 9, 10, 11, 7:30 pm; Nov 12, 3 pm. Reynolds Hall, 109 North King St, Shepherdstown. $5 (adults), $2 (students), cash at the door only. Web (info only): Shepherd.edu/EML/rude-mechanicals.

NOV 11 (SAT) – Pancake Breakfast – Long-standing community tradition with pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, etc. Handicap accessible. 7 – 11 am. New Street United Methodist Church, 202 West New St, Shepherdstown. $10 adult, $5 child. FB: @NewStreetUMC

NOV 11 (SAT) – No More Excuses Breakfast – Homestyle breakfast free of charge to all men seeking fellowship. Speaker is Minister Kenny Willmore. 8:30 – 11 am. Asbury United Methodist Church, 4257 Kearneysville Pk, Shepherdstown. Reservations requested (call 304-876-3112).

NOV 11 & 12 (SAT & SUN) – Over The Mountain Studio Tour – 17 artists, 9 stops on this annual tour around Jefferson County. Studios/workshops open 10 am – 5 pm to meet artists. Map & artist bios on the web: OverTheMountainStudioTour.com.

NOV 11 (SAT) – Masterworks Chorale – The Armed Man: Mass for Peace – Presentation of Welsh composer Karl Jenkins’ work which combines elements of Catholic Mass and folk songs. Directed by Dr. Steven Grives. Frank Arts Center Theater, 260 University Dr, Shepherdstown. $15 ($10 seniors, alumni & students). Web: Shepherd.edu/music

NOV 14 & 15 (TUE & WED) – Bill Harley, Storyteller – Presented by Speak Story Series. 7:30 pm (both nights). Tue at Reynolds Hall, 109 North King St, Shepherdstown; Wed at Community Club, 102 East German St, Shepherdstown. $15 (at the door only). Web: SpeakStorySeries.com

NOV 18 (SAT) – Pottery Studio Open House w/ Santa Visit – Locally-made ceramics & ornaments by a variety of ceramicists. 10 am – 8 pm (Santa from noon – 4), Washington Street Studios, 1441 Washington St, Bolivar. Web: HFClay.com.

NOV 18 (SAT) – The Last Rewind – DC’s Phish Tribute – at the Shepherdstown Opera House. 8 pm (doors at 7:30). All-ages show (no alcohol). 131 West German St, Shepherdstown. $15. Web: OperaHouseLive.com

NOV 24 (FRI) – Shepherdstown Welcomes Christmas – Kiwanis chili fest at 4 pm, Fire Dept. bonfire at 5 pm, Mrs. Claus storytelling at 6 pm, Tree-lighting & Santa arrives at 6:15 pm. North King Street & McMurran lawn (street closures). FB: Christmas in Shepherdstown

NOV 25 (SAT) – Ranson Tree Lighting – Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at 6 pm to light the tree at Lancaster Circle. Christmas cottage in front of City Hall, with carriage-rides, hot cocoa & s’mores. 312 South Mildred St, Ranson. FB: Ranson CVB.

DEC 2 (SAT) – Christmas Parades – Shepherdstown parade 10 – 11 am on German Street (street closures). Charles Town/Ranson parade 2 – 4 pm through downtown Ranson & Charles Town (street closures). Participant application: for Shepherdstown, email ShepherdstownParades@gmail.com; for Charles Town/Ranson, application link (deadline is Nov 17). FB: Christmas in Shepherdstown, Charles Town Now & Ranson CVB.

DEC 2 & 3 (SAT & SUN) – Holiday Kaleidoscope –Annual Holiday Gala Concert – Featuring multiple performance groups from Shepherd University’s School of Music. Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 3 pm. Program details and tickets at website. Frank Arts Center Theater, 260 University Dr, Shepherdstown. $15 ($10 seniors, alumni & students). Web: Shepherd.edu/music.

DEC 6 (WED) – Community Orchestra & Sinfonia Concert – Presented by Shepherd University’s School of Music. 7:30 pm. Program details and tickets at website. Frank Arts Center Theater, 260 University Dr, Shepherdstown. $7 (all ages). Web: Shepherd.edu/music.

DEC 9 & 10 (SAT & SUN) – Harpers Ferry Handmade Holiday Market – 70 vendors, holiday-themed craft works and hand-made items. 9 am – 5 pm Sat, 9 am – 4 pm Sun. Clarion Inn, 4328 William L. Wilson Highway, Harpers Ferry. FB: Harpers Ferry Handmade Holiday Market

DEC 10 (SUN) – Holiday Bingo Bash – Fundraiser for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (alumnae chapter). 21 Games, King Tuts, raffles, food & drink. 2 pm (doors open at noon). $20 advance ticket ($25 at the door). Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Dept, 8052 Martinsburg Pk, Shepherdstown. Call 304-876-2277 for details/tickets.