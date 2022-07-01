Celebrate Independence Day 2022

The American Flag carried by members of the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department (above) is a staple of the Shepherdstown’s Independence Day parade in Jefferson County every year. For fireworks and festivals, there are many events in nearby cities and counties during this July 4th weekend.

JUL 2 (Sat) — Independence Day Festival in Brunswick · 10 am – 5 pm in downtown Brunswick, MD · Family-friendly event with food, craft beer, vendors, face painting, music · FREE · FB: BrunswickMD

JUL 3 (Sun) — Rockin’ Independence Eve in Winchester · 2 pm – 9 pm in downtown Winchester VA, fireworks at 9:20 pm at Jim Barnett Park · Family-friendly event with music & activities · FREE · FB: @OldTownWinchesterVA

JUL 3 (Sun) — Independence Celebration at Martinsburg Airport · 3 pm – 10 pm (fireworks at 9:30) at Eastern WV Regional Airport (Pilot Way) · Food trucks, vendors, activities, music · FREE · Web: BerkeleyWV250.com

JUL 3 (Sun) — Fireworks in Brunswick · 9:00 pm · Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick MD · FREE · FB: BrunswickMD

JUL 4 (Mon) — Independence Day Parade & Picnic in Shepherdstown · Parade starts at 11 am and marches down German Street (streets closed to traffic beginning at 8 am) · Free parking at University lots · Picnic at noon – 3 pm at Morgan’s Grove Park with live music, hot dogs, hamburgers & drinks for sale · FREE · Organized by Shepherdstown Rotary Club FB: @Shepherdstown4thOfJulyParadeAndPicnic

JUL 4 (Mon) — Concert & Fireworks in Leesburg · 6:00 pm (concert), 9:30 pm (fireworks) · Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg VA · FREE · Web: LeesburgVA.gov (parks & recreation > events)

JUL 4 (Mon) — Fireworks at Hagerstown Fairgrounds · 9:30 pm · 351 N Cleveland Ave, Hagerstown MD · FREE · FB: Hagerstown Parks and Recreation