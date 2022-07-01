(Above) Volunteers work behind the scenes at last month’s Streetfest event in Shepherdstown.

Publisher’s note from the July 2022 print issue

It was July 2020 — the height of the pandemic — when Steve and I published our first issue as the new owners of The WV Independent Observer. We were not quite sure what we’d be writing about in the months ahead. Turns out there is a lot happening in Jefferson County and it’s only getting busier. It’s been inspiring to meet, and tell stories about, so many of the artists, volunteers, teachers, business owners, and others who are working to keep this a wonderful place to live, work and play.

We hope that our efforts over the past two years have helped inform conversations about important local issues. Likewise, we hope The Observer’s coverage of events and attractions has helped you explore and connect to the best in our community. Have story ideas or feedback for us? Let us know.

It’s a team effort to bring you The Observer, both in print and online. Thank you to our small (but mighty) editorial and business team. Thank you to the businesses and organizations whose advertisements make it possible for this publication to reach you each month: please check them out and let them know you saw them in The Observer. Most of all, thank you to our readers: it’s you who make our efforts worthwhile.