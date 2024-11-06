Jefferson County 2024 Election Results

There are 45,990 registered voters residing in Jefferson County eligible to vote in this year’s general election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State. According to Nikki Painter, the Chief Deputy Clerk of Jefferson County, 10,173 of these registered voters (approximately 22%) participated in early voting between October 23 and November 2.

Early Voting Numbers

According to the daily totals compiled by Painter for the first 9 days of early voting, the breakdown was 3,478 voters with a Republican Party registration, 2,796 with a Democratic Party registration, 82 with a Libertarian Party registration, and 18 with a Mountain Party registration. There were 2,789 early voters registered with no major/minor party affiliation. The percentage turnout by party affiliation of the early voters group appears to be pretty much in line with the party affiliation split of the overall registered voter population for Republicans (36% of registered voters and Democrats (27% of registered voters). Indepenent voters (36% of registered voters) had a lower turnout for early voting (27%) than their registration numbers.

Election Night Results

The unofficial results reported by the Jefferson County Clerk’s office on election night show that 29,297 ballots were cast during the election (including election day, early voting, and absentee ballots). That represents a turnout of 63.7% of Jefferson County’s registered voters, which is slightly lower than the final 2020 turnout (64.8%). The final count of ballots cast will likely increase, as provisional ballots are reviewed during the canvass process that will take place the week of November 11.

The final unofficial results voting in Jefferson County were posted by the Jefferson County Clerk’s office to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s election results website as of 9:23 pm on November 5. The final unoffical results for voting in Berkeley County were posted by the Berkeley County Clerk’s office to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s election results website as of 2:19 am on November 6.

Summary of contested elections in Jefferson County

Vote totals are indicated following each candidate (or ballot choice). The percentage shown is the candidate’s share of the total votes cast for that specific race.

School Levy

For the Levy 18,880 (68.12%) – passed

Against the Levy 8,835 (31.88%)

County Commissioner (Middleway)

Mike Mood (Rep) 15,459 (55.01%) – winner

Natalie Grantham Friend (Dem) 12,643 (44.99%)

County Commissioner (Charles Town)

Jack Hefestay (Rep) 14,107 (50.10%) – winner

James Walch (Dem) 11,156 (39.62%)

David Tabb (Mtn) 2,894 (10.28%)

County Commissioner (Harpers Ferry)

Pasha Majdi (Rep) 14,777 (53.70%) – winner

Lanae Johnson (Dem) 12,740 (46.30%)

County Commissioner (Shepherdstown)

Cara Keys (Rep) 15,886 (56.99%) – winner

Carrie Blessing (Dem) 11,991 (43.01%)

House of Delegates District 100 (Jefferson County)

Bill Ridenour (Rep) 4,584 (53.33%) – winner

Maria Russo (Dem) 4,011 (46.67%)

House of Delegates District 99 (Jefferson County)

Wayne Clark (Rep) 5,179 (58.01%) – winner

Osmund Anderson (Dem) 3,749 (41.99%)

House of Delegates District 98 (Jefferson County)

Joe Funkhouser (Rep) 5,117 (66.09%) – winner

Troy Miller (Dem) 2,625 (33.91%)

House of Delegates District 97 (Jefferson & Berkeley County)

Chris Anders (Rep) 4,144 (54.60%) – winner 1,373 (45.72%) votes in Jefferson County precincts 2.771 (60.41%) votes in Berkeley County precincts

Lucia Valentine (Dem) 3.446 (45.40%) 1,630 (54.28%) votes in Jefferson County precincts 1,816 (39.59%) votes in Berkeley County precincts



State Senate District 16 (Jefferson & Berkeley County)

Patricia Rucker (Rep) 29,686 (60.62%) – winner 16,149 (57.08%) votes in Jefferson County precincts 13,537 (65.46%) votes in Berkeley County precincts

John Doyle (Dem) 19,285 (39.38%) 12,142 (42.92%) votes in Jefferson County precincts 7,143 (34.54%) votes in Berkeley County precincts



Updated Nov 6 2024 at 7:00 am